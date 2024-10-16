Alstom has expanded its collaboration with Škoda Group to deliver the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 system for RegioJet trains.
This agreement pertains to Alstom’s Onvia Cab ETCS Level 2, previously known as Atlas, for 15 two-car electric units and eight three-car electric units.
Alstom and Škoda Group aim to address the increasing volume and density of rail traffic challenges by implementing advanced signalling technology. This move is set to bolster the safety and efficiency of European rail transport, reflecting both companies’ commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.
The ETCS, a standardised railway safety system used across Europe, enhances train control, allowing for shorter intervals between trains and automatically braking to prevent accidents due to excessive speed or proximity.
The upgrade to ETCS Level 2 is a strategic step towards increasing rail transport capacity and lowering maintenance costs while prioritising safety.
Alstom Czech Republic and Slovakia managing director Dan Kurucz said: “We are proud to offer innovative and competitive signalling solutions that not only increase the frequency of train traffic, but also ensure railway safety. Our ETCS level 2 system is a top-of-the-line solution that meets current needs of the railway. This contract confirms the confidence of our RegioJet customer in the reliability of solutions and confirms our leading position in the country in terms of onboard equipment installations, exceeding 700 units installed in Czech Republic.”
Deliveries of the ETCS Level 2 system to RegioJet are scheduled to commence in the first half of 2025.
Alstom recently also collaborated with EFE Trenes de Chile, which involves overhauling a 1,800km network with Virtual Signalling Control to transform rail traffic management in Chile.