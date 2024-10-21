Green Mobility Partners (GMP), a new entrant in the European locomotive leasing market, has secured a deal with Siemens Mobility for up to 50 Vectron locomotives.
This agreement includes the purchase of eight Vectron MS locomotives along with comprehensive service support.
The Vectron locomotives are claimed to offer high power, with a maximum output of up to 6.4MW, and can reach speeds of up to 200 km/h.
According to the company, these characteristics make them suitable for offering cost-effective rail mobility, particularly in the Central and Eastern European regions.
Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “With Green Mobility Partners, the family of Vectron operators continues to grow. We are pleased that even newly entering companies can benefit from the advantages of the vehicle.
“The Vectron MS has approval in over 20 countries and sets the standard for cross-border travel in Europe on all rail corridors. The state-of-the-art product platform, with its strength in interoperability and continuous expansion of its features, is perfectly suited for the leasing business.”
Production of the new locomotives will be carried out at the Siemens Mobility plant in Munich-Allach, Germany.
The chassis for the locomotives will be sourced from Siemens Mobility’s global competence centre in Graz.
The service agreement with Siemens Mobility is set to provide GMP with round-the-clock support.
It also includes options for on-demand corrective and preventive maintenance, ensuring the locomotives remain in optimal condition for leasing clients.
GMP founder Christoph Katzensteiner said: “Our team scores with extensive experience in locomotive leasing business. As Vectron specialists, we are highly motivated to offer our customers the best service with this vehicle.”
Recently, Siemens’ transport division opened a new train manufacturing facility in the UK, marking the first operational component of its Goole Rail Village campus.