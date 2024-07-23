The stunted HS2 project costs continue to rise. Credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

A report by the UK’s National Audit Office (NAO) has revealed the true cost of the cancellation of Phase 2 (the northern leg) of the High-Speed 2 project (HS2). The NAO is a government unit tasked with analysing UK government spending and efficiency.

The former government headed up by Rishi Sunak decided to scrap the second phase of the long-awaited national infrastructure project in October 2023. Not only did this disappoint railway industry figures, but the decision to make the announcement at the Conservative Party’s national conference in Manchester (where Phase 2 was planned to terminate) was seen as a disrespectful move by politicians and the public alike.

The damning NAO report found preliminary construction of the line’s supporting infrastructure had been started, including more than 1,0000 boreholes already drilled and environmental works.

Because the work had begun, not only in plans but on the ground, the cessation of these works is likely to take up to three years and cost the UK taxpayer an additional £100m ($130m).

“HS2 Ltd has set up a project for the closedown and remediation works which, although focused on Phase 2a, will also include remediation of the Phase 2b boreholes. DfT expects HS2 Ltd will complete the remediation works by summer 2027 and estimates this will cost up to £100 million (in 2024 prices),” the NAO stated.

A full costing of the plan changes and Phase 2 scrapping will only be made public in the HS2 Ltd 2023-24 annual financial report, which is expected in August 2024.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

One reason the cost is so large is the remediation work needed. As per its contracts, HS2 is required to leave the land it will no longer use in a similarly good condition to how it was found. This means refilling boreholes and restoring natural landscapes.

Along with the reversal of works already completed, the government will need to analyse the 17km2 of land bought under compulsory purchase orders to make way for the rail line.

This cost £592m ($764.5m) and it is unclear how much money the Department for Transport and HS2 could recoup for the land if resold.

The report noted that: “HS2 Ltd has identified 179 parcels of land (covering around 9 square kilometres) of Phase 2a agricultural land, across 63 farms, that could be suitable for offering for sale to previous owners.”

It is expected this process will take “several years” as much of the land will not be suitable for return to its previous owners. The NAO added that at the time of writing (June 2024) no HS2 land had been disposed of.

But it’s not just the cancelled Phase 2 costs that have spiralled. The “funding envelope” for Phase 1 was extended to £44.6bn ($57.5bn) in 2020, but by late 2023 it was already on track to exceed the increased funding by at least £6bn ($7.8bn).

The full cost could yet run to nearly £60bn.

Reduction in scope = reduction in impact

The key promise when former Prime Minister Sunak halved the high-speed rail link, along with cost-cutting, was that the project’s benefits could be achieved without the second leg. This argument is put to bed by the NAO in a single sentence.

“The scale of benefits that can be realised by the HS2 programme is reduced, as the majority of the original benefits were associated with the delivery of Phase 2,” it declared.

It was hoped the existing west coast line could be used almost entirely by freight providers, once the alternative high-speed passenger line was built.

Passenger benefits will be limited by the lack of high-speed rail infrastructure, meaning HS2 trains will have to slow to regular mainline speeds, which has a knock-on impact on environmental and business promises.

Crucially, the promise of a decongested west coast mainline (one of the UK’s busiest passenger and freight corridors) cannot be met without additional infrastructure built north of Birmingham.

“Department for Transport intends that HS2 services will run north of Birmingham on existing rail. This may provide some time savings on those journeys running through to London, but it will not improve capacity on the line,” the report outlined.

The NAO gave two examples of ways to solve the issue: building new infrastructure; or “incentivising people to… not travel by rail.”

In an excoriating comment, chief of the Railway Industry Association Darren Caplan described the situation revealed by the “stark” report as “simply untenable.”

“The West Coast Main Line transport corridor is clearly a vital artery for UK economic growth, carrying millions of rail passengers and tonnes of freight. [The] NAO report is a stark reminder that the current position of no new significant capacity to ease congestion on this rail corridor is simply untenable,” Caplan said.

“Ministers in the new Labour Government now need to ensure it has all the powers and approvals required to facilitate rail growth north of Birmingham – without which Birmingham risks becoming a terminal, rather than the national hub it should be. The Government needs to set out a plan for how more capacity can be provided north of Birmingham, given, as the report points out, WCML will be full by the mid-2030s.

“This work is particularly urgent to prevent bottlenecks in the future with the UK population set to increase by 10% until the mid-2030s and, according to the recent RIA-commissioned Steer report, passenger numbers set to grow between 37% and 97% to 2050,” Caplan added.