Hitachi subsidiary Hitachi Elevator Engineering Hong Kong has received an order for 160 elevators, escalators, and moving sidewalks from Hong Kong developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties, for the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station complex.

The order consists of 115 elevators. including 22 high-speed elevators, 41 escalators, four moving sidewalks, a destination floor reservation system, and an FI-700 elevator management system that ensure efficient elevator operations.

The units are to be manufactured by Hitachi in China and are scheduled for delivery by December 2024.

This is the largest order for Japanese multinational Hitachi’s elevators and escalators in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station opened in 2018 as a terminus for the Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong High-Speed Rail Link, which connects Hong Kong with cities in mainland China.

It is located in the West Kowloon Cultural District, a redevelopment area that hosts a collection of art and cultural facilities such as art galleries, museums, and theatres.

The station is also linked to Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong urban district, which is located in a large-scale development area directly connected to West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong.

The complex is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

In 1966, Hitachi established Hitachi Elevator Engineering Hong Kong as its first overseas group company in the building systems business.

Hitachi’s operations in Hong Kong and Macao have included sales, installation, maintenance, and modernisation of elevators and escalators.