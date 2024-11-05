The Railway Technology Excellence Awards Winners have been announced! To see the full list, download the full 60+ page report from the following link:

Download Awards Report

Has your company won an Excellence Award? Search to find out if your company is a winner Search winners

The Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. It provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our prestigious programme is designed to highlight the best practices and breakthroughs that drive the industry forward, honouring those who excel in key domains covering a broad spectrum of corporate activities, ranging from strategic deals and transformative business projects to impactful company initiatives.

Featured Winners

Kodifly

Kodifly revolutionises transportation infrastructure inspection and maintenance with advanced mobile 3D scanners and AI-powered spatial analytics software and is a category award winner for Product Launches and Safety

Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility, a global leader in the railway industry, is a category award winner for M&A, Product Launches, and Investments

APS Energia

APS Energia specialises in the design and production of uninterruptible power supply systems and a category award winner for Innovation

Stadler

Stadler, the Swiss rail manufacturer, is a category award winner for Environmental Initiatives and Business Expansion

Škoda Group

Škoda Group is a leading manufacturer of solutions for public transport and a category award winner for Innovation, Safety, and Diversity

Greenbrier Maxion

Greenbrier Maxionhas been operating in Brazil for over 80 years and is considered the largest railroad industry in South America and a category award winner for Innovation and Research and Development (R&D)

SYSTRA

SYSTRA, a leading engineering and consulting group, is a category award winner for Innovation and M&A

Hyundai Rotem

Hyundai Rotem, a leading South Korean rolling stock manufacturer, is a category award winner for Product Launches and Environmental Initiatives

Thales (now Hitachi Rail)

Thales’ Ground Transportation Business Unit (now Hitachi Rail) is a category award winner for Business Expansion

Alstom

Alstom is a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility and a category award winner for Innovation, Diversity, and Marketing

MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation, a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, is a category award winner for Business Expansion and Marketing

Amtrak

Amtrak, the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, is a category award winner for Marketing

Introduction

The 2024 Railway Technology Excellence Awards Winners reflect a clear industry trajectory towards sustainability, technological innovation, and market expansion, underpinned by a commitment to safety and customer engagement.

A significant trend observed among the winners is the industry’s concerted effort towards environmental sustainability. Companies such as Stadler, Govia Thameslink Railway, Aurizon, and Norfolk Southern have made strides in decarbonisation, with projects ranging from hydrogen-powered trains to solar-powered depots and battery-electric freight locomotives. This shift towards green technology is not only a response to global climate change imperatives but also a strategic move to align with evolving regulatory frameworks and consumer expectations.

Technological innovation has been another hallmark of this year’s awards. Alstom’s introduction of the world’s first Eurobalise with integrated encoding capabilities and Rail Vision’s AI-powered obstacle detection technology exemplify the industry’s push towards automation and smart systems.

This year’s M&A activities are indicative of an industry in transformation, seeking to leverage synergies and scale to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving transportation landscape.

Investments in infrastructure and manufacturing facilities, such as Siemens Mobility’s new US facility and Adif’s modernisation projects in Spain, underscore the industry’s commitment to long-term growth and capacity building.

The data also reveals a strong emphasis on safety, with multiple companies launching projects that enhance rail safety measures. From Huawei’s Smart Railway Perimeter Detection Solution to Škoda’s anti-collision system, the industry is investing in technologies that protect passengers, assets, and the public.

Furthermore, the industry is embracing digital transformation, as evidenced by the launch of digital platforms like Vossloh‘s ‘Vossloh connect’ and the adoption of advanced communication systems by companies such as Icomera. This digital shift is not only improving operational efficiency but also enhancing customer experience through improved ticketing solutions and real-time monitoring systems.

Lastly, the research reflects a growing emphasis on social responsibility and diversity. Initiatives such as Alstom’s Springboard programme and Network Rail‘s inclusion efforts demonstrate the industry’s recognition of the importance of social equity and community engagement.

The 2024 Railway Technology Excellence Awards paint a picture of an industry that is dynamically adapting to the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. The winners exemplify a forward-looking approach that balances growth and innovation with sustainability and safety.

Congratulations to all our Winners!

Awards Report

Our Awards Report contains:

Introduction and Themes

All Category Winners

Featured Winner Profiles

Country-Wise Winner Breakdown

You can download the full 60+ page report from the following link

Download Awards Report