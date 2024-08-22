Greenbrier Maxion (GBMX), which has consistently demonstrated its commitment to advancing Brazil’s railway industry through innovation and strategic development, has won two awards in the 2024 Railway Technology Excellence Awards, in the Innovation and Research and Development (R&D) categories.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the railway industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies that are driving change in the industry.

GBMX won the R&D award for its HTT 2.0 hopper wagon, which is lighter yet more robust due to a redesigned concept and rigorous testing, and the Innovation award for enhancing load capacity by 4%, using new corrosion-resistant materials, and improving the draft sill design, leading to greater operational efficiency and fuel economy.

R&D excellence: Crafting the next-gen hopper wagon

The HTT 2.0 is a product of GBMX’s robust R&D program, which focuses on developing more robust and lighter wagons than previous models. The new generation hopper wagon has undergone a comprehensive redesign, including a strategic approach to the structure configuration. This redesign has increased the effective volume and optimized the use of available space, allowing for a more efficient loading process. GBMX’s investment in high-end tools and modern resources has been pivotal in supporting this R&D initiative, ensuring that the HTT 2.0 can withstand the demanding conditions of Brazilian railroads.

GBMX implemented a rigorous testing regime by subjecting each wagon to extensive durability and reliability tests, ensuring that it can endure the long-term stresses of rail operations.

Furthermore, the HTT 2.0’s design incorporates features that enhance its operational efficiency. For instance, the wagon’s increased volume and optimized structure in terms of resistance directly translate to higher cargo capacity without compromising the wagon’s structural integrity.

Innovation in freight: Enhancing operational efficiency

The HTT 2.0 stands out for its increased effective volume, which allows for a 4% increase in load capacity, meaning that each wagon can carry additional cargo without extending the train’s length. Introducing new materials, such as polymer bushings and stainless steel pins, has been a game-changer in protecting the door system from corrosion. These materials are more resistant to the harsh conditions of rail transport, particularly when transporting corrosive materials such as fertilizers.

GBMX’s innovative approach extends to preventing material deposition, which can lead to increased wear and tear. By modifying the geometries of the door system, GBMX has ensured that the wagons remain cleaner and require less maintenance over time. This not only enhances the longevity of the wagons but also reduces the total cost of ownership for rail operators.

Design innovations for improved efficiency

The HTT 2.0’s draft sill has undergone a significant design innovation, moving from a fabricated to a cast component. This change has improved the wagon’s mechanical response and fatigue life. The holistic approach taken by GBMX in the HTT 2.0’s design has led to more than just incremental improvements; it has redefined what is possible in terms of operational efficiency in rail freight.

The operational efficiency gains have been proven in real-world scenarios. For example, a train composed of 120 HTT 2.0 wagons can achieve a 2.4% to 3.4% improvement in efficiency compared to a train with the previous generation wagons. This translates to more cargo transported for the same amount of diesel consumed, a critical consideration in today’s environmentally conscious and economically driven market.

The development of the HTT 2.0 by Greenbrier Maxion, thus, marks a significant step forward in meeting the unique challenges of railroads in Brazil and rest of the world. Through meticulous research, development, and innovation, GBMX has introduced a new generation of wagons that surpass traditional standards of efficiency, safety, and durability. The HTT 2.0 exemplifies GBMX’s commitment to excellence, ensuring that their wagons not only meet but exceed the operational requirements of the industry.

Company Profile

Originated from FNV (“National Wagon Factory”), Greenbrier Maxion is formed by the merger of the American companies The Greenbrier Companies and Amsted Rail Inc., as well as the Brazilian company Iochpe-Maxion. Located in Hortolândia-SP, it has been operating in Brazil for over 80 years and is considered the largest railroad industry in South America. It has affordable and efficient production capacity, with expertise in designing freight wagons, bogies, refurbishment services, adaptation and modernization of wagons and their components.

GBMX wagons have a reduced tare weight, greater efficiency, reliability, increased load capacity, and ease of loading and unloading and maintenance. Their rail bogies are produced using state-of-the-art technology to guarantee the best dynamic performance, an increase in the useful life of their components and a reduction in maintenance costs.

Another highlight of Greenbrier Maxion is the line specialized in rail services, which receives wagons in need of overhaul, maintenance, refurbishment, and transformation. This allows operators to concentrate their efforts on the focus of their business, reducing their maintenance worries. Find out more about Greenbrier Maxion at www.gbmx.com.br.

