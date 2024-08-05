Škoda Group has won three awards in the 2024 Railway Technology Excellence Awards in the Innovation, Safety, and Diversity categories.

While the company’s anti-collision system tailored for tram transport has won the Innovation award, its proactive safety measures enhancing passenger and pedestrian safety, and its commitment to workforce diversification through international recruitment and integration have been recognised with the Safety and Diversity awards.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. Powered GlobalData’s business intelligence, the programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Advancing urban transit safety with the innovative Škoda ACS

Urban transit systems face the constant challenge of preventing collisions, which pose significant safety risks and financial implications. The Škoda Anti-Collision System (ACS) is a bespoke solution, specifically designed for tram transport, to mitigate these risks. Utilising a combination of LiDAR technology, sophisticated cameras, and advanced localisation techniques, the ACS creates a ‘virtual safety tunnel’ in front of the trams. This novel approach to tram safety enhances obstacle detection and enables the system to initiate prompt emergency interventions when necessary.

The ACS’s sensor suite, which includes LiDAR capable of 3D mapping the environment within a range of 100 meters, an inertial measurement unit (IMU) that aligns the system’s output with the tram’s track profile, and a high-resolution camera, ensures comprehensive monitoring and safety. Additionally, the system can be customised with features such as variable driver alarms to indicate the severity of detected obstacles, further enhancing its adaptability to specific operator needs. If configured, the system autonomously engages emergency braking, setting it apart from generic automotive solutions and tailoring it to the specific requirements of tram systems.

The robust performance of the Škoda ACS has been proven through rigorous testing on various tram models, including the Škoda Smart Artic X34. Its effectiveness in enhancing tram safety has garnered interest from public transport providers globally. The system is cost-effective, with the ability to upgrade functionalities through software updates without the need for changing sensor sets.

The ACS’s integration of LiDAR’s extensive mapping capabilities, IMUs for precise vehicle orientation, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) cameras for detailed environmental imaging exemplifies Skoda’s forward-thinking approach to widespread applicability in urban transport technology.

Škoda Group’s vision extends beyond the current generation of trams, as it collaborates with other companies within the PPF Group to develop the first autonomous tram. This ambitious project, which is set to begin trial operations on a closed circuit in Pilsen in the coming years, will build upon the advancements made with the ACS. The development of the anti-collision system is a step towards realising the tram of the future, where safety and innovation converge to transform urban mobility.

Embracing diversity with global talent

Škoda Group’s strategic initiative to address the skilled labour shortage through its international recruitment project has been recognised with the Diversity award.

In response to the skilled labour shortage in the Czech Republic’s industrial sector, Škoda Group launched a project in 2023, extending its recruitment efforts to Indonesia. As part of the project 300 Indonesian students got the opportunity to be relocated after complex negotiations with the governments of both countries, supported by external organisations such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Industry and Transport, and ACRI.

The rigorous selection process evaluated over 4,000 candidates, resulting in the identification of 300 individuals who met the stringent criteria. The students who arrived to the Czech Republic participated in a comprehensive adaptation programme, which included cultural immersion and language training, to facilitate their successful integration into the Czech workforce. Today, nearly 80% of all selected students are actively contributing to Škoda Group’s production sites, underscoring the project’s success in addressing labour shortages and driving economic growth.

Company Profile

Škoda Group is a leading manufacturer of solutions for public transport. The group brings together major companies in the field of transport engineering. The products manufactured by Škoda Group have a positive impact on the lives of people in many countries around the world. Core products include trams, electric multiple units, trolleybuses, metros, and components. Every year the company introduces new products that successfully find their place on world markets. With a tradition of more than 165 years in the field of vehicle production at Škoda, these products are machines that have been proven by time and experience. Škoda Group offers complex solutions for transport in cities and beyond, and is continuously striving for comfort, speed, environmental friendliness and safety when travelling.

For more information, E-mail Škoda Group: transportation@skodagroup.com

