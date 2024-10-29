SYSTRA, a leading engineering and consulting group, won two awards in the Innovation and M&A categories in the 2024 Railway Technology Excellence Awards.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the railway industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies that are driving change in the industry.

SYSTRA won the Innovation award for its groundbreaking ballastless track design, which offers unparalleled environmental benefits and operational efficiency, revolutionizing traditional railway infrastructure. The company secured the M&A award for its strategic acquisition of Rail Systems Australia, significantly enhancing its service range and reinforcing its market presence in the rapidly growing Australasian transport sector.

Innovative railway track design at the Port of Marseille-Fos

SYSTRA’s innovative approach to railway track design has been a game-changer for the industry, particularly with the recent installation at the Port of Marseille-Fos. The patented ballastless track system, developed in partnership with STRADAL, represents a significant leap forward in track technology. Unlike traditional ballasted tracks, which rely on crushed stone to hold tracks in place, SYSTRA’s design uses a low-carbon concrete slab, which not only reduces the environmental impact but also enhances the track’s longevity and stability.

The design’s interchangeability of components is a standout feature, allowing for quick and easy replacement, which is a marked improvement over conventional systems. This flexibility is crucial for busy ports like Marseille-Fos, where downtime can have significant economic impacts. The track’s ability to withstand platform settlements of up to 100mm without compromising performance is another innovative aspect that sets it apart from other ballastless track technologies.

Furthermore, the environmental benefits of this design are noteworthy. The use of low-carbon concrete reduces the overall carbon footprint of track construction, while the 10-centimetre elevation above the roadbed ensures effective water drainage and protection of local wildlife habitats. This sustainable approach aligns with the growing emphasis on environmental responsibility in infrastructure projects.

Strategic growth through M&A: Expansion in Australia

SYSTRA’s strategic M&A activities, particularly in Australia, have been instrumental in expanding the company’s capabilities and market reach. The acquisition of Rail Systems Australia has allowed SYSTRA to complement and enhance its existing services in one of the world’s most dynamic economies. Rail Systems Australia’s specialization in rail signalling, telecommunications, asset management, and systems engineering has provided SYSTRA with valuable local expertise and a broader service offering.

The acquisition is not just about expanding services, but also about responding to the evolving needs of the infrastructure market. As the industry shifts focus from mega-projects to asset management and digital upgrades, SYSTRA’s enhanced capabilities in systems integration are timely. The company is now better equipped to handle the increasing demand for efficient, reliable, and adaptable infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Rail Systems Australia, following the earlier acquisition of Bamser, demonstrates SYSTRA’s strategic approach to growth. By selectively integrating companies with complementary strengths, SYSTRA is positioning itself as a comprehensive solutions provider in the Australasian market. This expansion strategy not only strengthens SYSTRA’s service offering, but also reinforces its commitment to delivering sustainable and integrated transport networks, a key factor in the company’s recognition for excellence in M&A.

