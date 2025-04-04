Four companies will supply On Track Machines, staff, and support for maintenance, renewals, and upgrades across the 20,000-mile rail network. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail has announced the awarding of contracts valued at up to £1.1bn ($1.44bn) to four companies for the provision of on-track maintenance machines essential for the upkeep of the UK railway system.

The selected suppliers are Balfour Beatty Rail, Colas Rail, Swietelsky Babcock Rail (SB Rail), and VolkerRail Specialist Businesses.

The agreements are set to last for eight years, from April 2025 to March 2033, with an option for a two-year extension.

These companies will deliver On Track Machines (OTM), which include tampers and ballast regulators, along with operational and support staff to facilitate routine maintenance, renewals, and upgrades across the UK’s 20,000-mile rail network.

The new agreement encompasses approximately 70 OTMs, which are designed for continuous operation and are self-propelled, enabling rapid deployment to sites requiring maintenance.

Network Rail’s railway business services group director Clive Berrington said: “This contract represents a substantial investment in the vital maintenance and renewal of Britain’s rail network, ensuring that it’s safe and reliable for the benefit of passengers and freight customers.

“The longevity of the contracts gives our suppliers the confidence to invest in new plant and update their fleets, ensuring the deployment of the latest machines and technologies. As part of our ongoing focus on sustainability, the new machines will also have an improved carbon footprint, fostering innovation across the industry.”

This latest round of contracts marks the third phase of procurement and incorporates updated standards and technologies necessary for the effective management of the rail infrastructure.

The competitive nature of the contracts allows Network Rail to replace any supplier or machine that does not meet performance expectations during the contract duration.

