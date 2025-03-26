The project will replace the old bridge at the Greek Street roundabout. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail has announced that the aging bridge at the Greek Street roundabout in Stockport will be replaced with a nearly £20m ($25.8m) investment.

The aging road bridge spans the West Coast Main Line close to Stockport station.

The original structure, built in 1958, is at the end of its operational life and requires a replacement designed to last 120 years.

The replacement project will necessitate a year-long closure of the Greek Street roundabout starting on 31 March.

Network Rail, in collaboration with Stockport Council and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), has established alternative road routes to minimise disruption during the closure.

The extensive work planned over Easter 2025 (in April) will prepare the railway for the bridge’s replacement in the summer.

Network Rail’s Olivia Boland said: “We’re replacing the Greek Street bridge in Stockport to keep the railway below and road users above safe for years to come.

“We are very grateful for the cooperation of the local community during the work. I know that closing the roundabout for a year will disrupt the daily lives of the local community, and I am very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.”

The demolition and reconstruction of the 58m wide bridge represents a complex engineering challenge, according to Network Rail.

Over December 2024, a temporary bridge was constructed to reroute essential utility services, such as water and electricity.

The bridge, comprising around 200 concrete beams, will be dismantled, and a new bridge will be installed.

Subsequently, utility services will be redirected, the bridge will be waterproofed, and the road will be rebuilt.

Cllr Grace Baynham, Cabinet Member for Parks, Highways and Transport Services at Stockport Council, said: “This is a significant project to protect Europe’s busiest railway line that Stockport and its residents will benefit from on a daily basis once complete.”

This month, Network Rail announced a £14m ($18.1m) infrastructure upgrade for the Inverclyde Line in Scotland.

This line connects Glasgow Central to Gourock and Wemyss Bay, running through Renfrewshire along the River Clyde.