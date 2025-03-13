The project includes track renewal, structure refurbishment, and tunnel repairs. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail has announced an infrastructure upgrade on the Inverclyde Line in Scotland, with more than £14m ($18.1m) earmarked for the project.

The Inverclyde Line connects Glasgow Central to Gourock and Wemyss Bay, passing through Renfrewshire along the River Clyde.

The works will involve round-the-clock efforts to renew track, refurbish structures, and repair tunnels.

Engineers will focus on several key areas, including the renewal of points at Wemyss Bay Junction, close to Port Glasgow station. This will enable trains to switch tracks more efficiently.

Additionally, lineside walls between Cartsdyke and Greenock Central stations will be replaced, and the timber deck of a bridge over Sinclair Street in Greenock is also slated for replacement.

At the Newton Street tunnel, spanning over a mile between Greenock West and Fort Matilda stations, stonework repairs and waterproofing measures will be implemented to enhance the longevity of the tunnel.

ScotRail service delivery director Mark Ilderton said: “These improvements will bring long-term benefits for ScotRail customers, ensuring a more reliable and resilient railway for years to come.”

To minimise disruption, Network Rail has arranged replacement bus services between Paisley Gilmour Street and Wemyss Bay/Gourock on the days of the works.

Network Rail Scotland route director Ross Moran said: “This vital work will help improve performance and reliability for our customers.

“Our engineers will work around-the-clock to complete these projects as quickly as possible and we thank passengers for their understanding while this crucial investment takes place.”

