Technology company Telent has secured a contract for the maintenance and management of customer information systems across UK train operating company Govia Thameslink Railway’s (GTR) network.

Scheduled to commence this month, the contract requires Telent to provide the maintenance of CCTV systems and ticket office intruder alarms within the Thameslink and Great Northern estates, as well as Passenger Help Point (PHP) services across the GTR southern stations.

GTR senior contract manager David Clark said: “Telent’s expertise and dedication to our ongoing partnership has been critical in enhancing passenger experiences so far.

“Having successfully collaborated on an ongoing contract, this new maintenance contract brings together our partnership, streamlining our approach to improving communications across the entire GTR network.”

Under the asset management contract, Telent is tasked with providing necessary enhancements to essential GTR information systems, thereby supporting passengers travelling from key locations such as Brighton, Kings Lynn, Bedford, London Victoria, and London Bridge.

The company will be responsible for providing maintenance of PHP, intruder alarm, and CCTV assets at 240 stations within the GTR network.

It will implement a comprehensive planned preventative maintenance schedule alongside a reactive maintenance service to address any faults promptly, thereby reducing downtime and minimising disruption for passengers.

Telent transport communications systems and services director Mike Harten said: “We are proud to continue our long-term partnership with GTR, delivering solutions that enhance rail passenger experiences.

“Our work will ensure improved reliability and reduced downtime, increasing safety and ensuring that vital rail assets remain operational when passengers need them most.”

Telent claims to maintain assets across more than 60% of England’s rail network.

In August 2023, Telent teamed up with GTR to maintain critical security and information assets at 156 stations.

Same year, Telent received a contract to deliver telecommunication services for the Cambridge re-signalling project in the UK.