Telent will provide planned and reactive maintenance services for more than 4,000 security and information assets across Govia Thameslink Railway’s network. Credit: Peter Moulton/ Shutterstock.

UK-based technology company Telent has partnered with one of the largest train operating companies in the UK, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), with the aim of maintaining critical assets at 156 stations.

Telent will deliver planned and reactive maintenance services for over 4,000 security and information assets throughout the entire southern network of GTR.

The contract includes stations such as Gatwick Airport, Brighton and East Croydon.

Featuring customer information screens and public announcement assets, the systems will enhance information availability at busy stations such as East Croydon, which was used by travellers 1.45 million times in 2022.

Telent head of operations Mike Harten emphasised the company’s successes in expanding its impact across the UK rail network: “As the market leader of maintenance services in the transport sector, we’re excited to bring our expertise and experience to such an integral and significant part of the UK’s rail network.

“Mobilisation has been successfully completed and we look forward to delivering a best-in-class service and building strong and trusting relationships with key stakeholders around the GTR business.”

Telent offered the use of multiple remote monitoring toolkits during a competitive tender procedure.

The technology company stated that these toolkits offer a proactive, effective approach to maintenance and enable quick reaction and fix times.

Furthermore, by minimising travel to places, the company will help reduce carbon footprints.

GTR infrastructure director Keith Jipps highlighted how this service is well needed for passengers among its service: “Providing accurate and timely information to our passengers is a critical part of our service. We look forward to working with Telent in the coming years to further improve the standard of customer information at our southern stations.”

This partnership follows Telent’s previous experience with major rail operators, including a recent contract extension for Telent with Merseyrail involving enhanced maintenance of customer information and security systems.