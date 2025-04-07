The Avelia Horizon production line at Alstom’s La Rochelle site. Credit: Alstom SA 2024/Julien Goldstein.

Alstom has announced an investment of more than €150m ($164.4m) to enhance production capabilities across its facilities in France.

This investment is aimed at catering to the “growing” demand for the Avelia very high-speed train platform in both domestic and international markets.

The company plans to allocate 20% of the total funding in establishing a new assembly line for Avelia trains at the Valenciennes Petite-Foret site, marking a “first” for this northern location.

The La Rochelle facility will see the carbody shell and assembly lines for Avelia trains doubled. The new production lines will utilise lean manufacturing approaches to improve operational efficiency.

Alstom plans to continue investing in digitalisation and simulation technologies, for example the ‘TrainLab’ located in La Rochelle, which aids in minimising the testing duration for new trains.

A new building will be constructed at the Belfort site to support the commercial launch of very high-speed trains. Measuring 250m in length, this new facility will be able to house an entire Avelia Horizon trainset.

Investments will also extend to Avelia component manufacturing sites in Petit Quevilly, Ornans, Tarbes, and Le Creusot, focusing on robotisation and advanced welding technologies.

Alstom France president Frederic Wiscart said: “The very high-speed market is currently experiencing strong growth and Alstom is delighted to see the growing interest in the Avelia Horizon double-deck high-speed train, a truly unique offering on the market.

“This unprecedented programme for the Group will enable us to meet our current commitments and strengthen Alstom’s industrial base with innovative technologies stemming from Industry 4.0 to better serve customers.”

Alstom is also making investments in its supply chain to enable its suppliers to better support the group’s growth.

The investment plan is expected to create at least 1,000 new jobs in the country this year, while also securing or generating over 2,500 positions with Alstom’s French suppliers.

