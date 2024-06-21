Estonian ticketing solutions firm Turnit has partnered with Italian passenger rail operator Arenaways to reactivate two lines in the northern Piedmont region.
The private operator was awarded the contract to reopen lines near Turin in May. The first planned to resume passenger services is the Cuneo – Savigliano link, with services slated to begin in early 2025. The Ceva – Ormea line will be ready later due to ongoing engineering work. Both were abandoned (for passenger services) in 2012.
Turnit will provide ticketing and sales digital solutions, including software as a service product Turnit Ride. The product includes ticket office tools, a booking “engine”, and an app for sales operators, according to the Baltic company.
Arenaways CEO Matteo Arena explained the shared “philosophy” between the new partners.
“We were looking for a partner who shared our traveller-centric approach, able to pay the same attention to details that we put into building our service,” Arena said.
Even though we are a very demanding client, Turnit fully met our ‘Rail different’ philosophy and we couldn’t be more excited to start the ticketing service at the end of December this year,” he explained.
The companies said the software partnership on ticket sales was “designed to provide a seamless and straightforward travel experience, emphasising both companies’ commitment to passenger satisfaction.”
“We are pleased to collaborate with Arenaways, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service. Our technology aligns well with their plans to enhance local rail travel in Italy. This partnership reflects our shared goal of providing high-quality travel experiences through technological advancement,” added Turnit CEO, Ülo Säre.
Arenaways was founded by Matteo Arena’s father Giuseppe Arena, and the firm briefly ran an open-access service between Turin and Milan in 2010. But the service didn’t attract customers, and it closed a year later.