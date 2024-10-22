US rail manufacturer Wabtec has finalised a $405m deal to supply Evolution Series ES44ACi locomotives to Kazakhstan’s national railway company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).
This agreement is said to be a major upgrade for KTZ’s aging fleet and set to meet the increasing rail transport demands in the region.
The Evolution Series locomotives feature a 12-cylinder, 4,500-horsepower engine, offering high horsepower with low life-cycle costs, thereby enhancing heavy-haul operations.
These locomotives are specifically engineered to withstand the harsh weather conditions and challenging mountainous terrain of Kazakhstan.
They are expected to run longer between maintenance overhauls compared to the older models currently in use by KTZ.
The manufacturing of the new locomotives will take place at Wabtec’s Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty facility in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This plant provides employment to more than 700 individuals.
Wabtec CIS, Europe, Middle East, and Africa Operations regional senior vice president Gokhan Bayhan said: “Kazakhstan has a progressive and open-thinking local government that understands the importance of railways in driving the local economy.
“KTZ serves as a critical link for the transportation of freight between China and the West. These Evolution Series locomotives will provide the efficiency, reliability, and operational savings to effectively support the growing demand on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.”
In July this year, Wabtec, in partnership with Indian Railways, launched the Gooty Maintenance Shed in Andhra Pradesh.
Wabtec offers a wide array of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for freight and transit rail, as well as the mining, marine, and industrial markets.