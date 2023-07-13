Turnit’s CEO Ülo Säre said the agreement in NSW was a significant milestone for the Estonian company. Credit: Turnit .

Australian state transport provider Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) has signed an agreement with Turnit, an Estonian travel technology company, to provide a new customer booking system. Turnit will work in partnership with Spiketech, a local tech provider based in Sydney.

The new reservation system will operate across NSW TrainLink, the state’s long-distance mixed-mode transport network.

The integrated bookings and payments system will “significantly upgrade the current software solution,” according to the partners.

Turnit said it will also implement the rail distribution API standard called Open Sales and Distribution Model, which is rapidly gaining traction as a new industry standard for interoperability and cross-booking between public transport systems and global distributors.

Spiketech CEO Ivan Kladnig said: “We believe our partnership with Turnit is a game-changer in the Australian rail industry. It leverages the key strengths of both our organisations. Spiketech, with unparalleled local skill and knowledge combined with Turnit’s expertise in travel technology, provides a winning combination for TfNSW.

“We’re excited that the new platform will enable TfNSW to create a multimodal system that connects different transport systems, improving the overall travel experience for their customers and can be seen as a blueprint for success for other passenger rail operators in the A/NZ market.”

A Turnit spokesperson said TfNSW contacted the company when it launched its contract tender and asked Turnit to apply. Because of the distance between Turnit’s base in Tallinn and Sydney, the company told Railway Technology it took the decision to look for a local partner with “extensive industry knowledge and local expertise”.

Turnit CEO Ülo Säre added: ”We are excited to leverage our experience in delivering complex logistics management and flexible responsiveness to enhance transportation in New South Wales.”