The new locomotives will play a key role in improving metro infrastructure maintenance across RATP’s 245km network. Credit: Maksim Safaniuk/Shutterstock.

Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received an order from Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP), the operator of the Paris Metro, for the delivery of 12 battery-powered locomotives.

Set to start passenger service from 2027, these customised locomotives will be utilised for service, maintenance, and repairs across the RATP network.

The agreement between RATP and Stadler includes a provision for an additional two vehicles, reflecting the potential for future expansion.

The locomotives will be a key component in RATP’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of metro infrastructure maintenance across its 245km network.

Designed to navigate the network’s tight curves, the new four-axle, 15m-long locomotives feature fully automatic couplings and are capable of operating in double traction.

Their capability allows them to run on all 14 lines of the Paris Metro, accommodating both conventional steel-wheeled trains and rubber-tyred Pneu-Metro vehicles.

Furthermore, they are suited for tunnel operations and construction sites, where they can operate on battery power when the conductor rail is deactivated.

Stadler sales and marketing deputy head Christian König said: “We are very proud to have won RATP as a customer and to have impressed them with our technology.

“With our innovative, customised locomotives, efficient and sustainable maintenance can be realised and the infrastructure of the Paris metro can be made fit for the future.”

Stadler’s EuroDual, Euro4001, and Euro6000 locomotives are already in use by various rail freight operators in France, Belgium, and Spain.

