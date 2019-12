Škoda Transportation has received a CZK4bn ($174.8m) contract to supply trams to Germany-based transport company Bonn.

The company will provide 26 ForCity Smart trams and supply spare parts for a period of 25 years.

The low-floor trams will be bi-directional, three-section vehicles equipped with swivel bogies. They will have full vehicle adhesion that reportedly offers comfortable and reliable operation in bad weather.

Trams will have two multi-purpose areas for the use of wheelchairs, prams, or bicycles. The 30m-long vehicles will also have an information system and a camera system for security. They will be capable of accommodating up to 180 travellers.

Bonn expects Škoda to deliver the first tram by 2022.



Škoda Transportation group president Petr Brzezina said: “The new contract confirms that Škoda trams are able to succeed in competing against the world’s largest companies, even in the most demanding world markets. Our long-term strategy to strengthen our company’s position in Western Europe is confirmed.”

Transport company in Bonn general manager Anja Wenmakers said: “We are increasing our capacity to optimise our fleet, improve the quality of our services and increase passenger comfort.”

In July, Škoda Vagonka, a member of the Škoda Transportation Group, secured a €240m ($267.7m) contract to deliver 32 single-deck trains to the Latvian passenger rail operator Pasažieru Vilciens.

Last year, Škoda supplied the first ForCity Classic tram to Chemnitz transportation company (CVAG) in Germany.

Škoda secured TSI certification from the German notified body Eisenbahn Cert for 109E3 locomotives and bi-level high-speed coaches.