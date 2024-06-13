The new rolling stock will be longer than current vehicles. Credit: SBB CFF FFS

Swiss rail operator SBB has released a tender for 116 new double-decker trains as it looks to replace the first-generation trains on its Zurich S-Bahn network by the 2030s. 

Recommended Buyer's Guides

The multi-billion-euro order would replace the DPZ and HVZ-D trains used on the network and in western Switzerland, and will also include an option for 84 additional vehicles to serve the national government’s 2035 expansion phase. 

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Interested parties will have until the beginning of 2025 to place a bid, with SBB set to make a decision on a manufacturer by the end of that year. 

The first-generation trains have been in use on the network, serving the country’s biggest city, since the 1990s and will be due for replacement in the 2030s after reaching the end of their service life.

SBB is also seeking to improve on the existing rolling stock as the tender calls for 150m long trains, 50m longer than the current vehicles, offering 500 seats each, an increase of 155. 

See Also:

Other requirements outlined in the tender includes capability of speeds up to 160km/h, power sockets for 1st and 2nd class areas, and multifunctional spaces for commuters to stand and store bicycles, prams, and luggage. 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Of the new trains, 95 will be used on the Zurich S-Bahn and the other 21 will be in service on the RER Vaud and RE33 Martigny-Annemasse lines in western Switzerland.

The prospective order continues SBB’s recent investment into its rolling stock, which has included orders for 33 FLIRT trains to serve new connections to France, and five Giruno high-speed trains for its services to Italy.