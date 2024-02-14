Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is preparing for an expansion of its services between Switzerland and Italy with an order for five additional Giruno high-speed trains from Stadler.
The new trains will build on the company’s existing fleet of 29 Girunos ordered in 2014, and an additional order of seven units placed in 2022, and highlight an increasing demand for rail travel between Switzerland and Italy.
The Giruno is Stadler’s high-speed SMILE train, an eleven car EMU multiple-unit with a top speed of 250km/h that the rolling stock manufacturer says offers a high level of accessibility in line with the requirement of the Disability Equality Act.
Ansgar Brockmeyer, executive vice president of marketing and sales at Stadler, said: “The Giruno represents Stadler’s innovative strength and is the result of our long-standing and successful collaboration with SBB. We would like to thank SBB for their trust and look forward to continuing this partnership.”
While SBB has yet to clarify the details of its planned extension to the Switzerland-Italy services, it said that expansion would particularly focus on the Gotthard line.
Giruno trains already run between Basel and Zurich to Lugano and Milan and on to Genoa, Bologna and Venice, the seven trains ordered in 2022 are expected to run between Switzerland and Germany.
SBB’s latest order is expected to finish construction at Stadler’s factory in Bussnang, Switzerland by the end of 2025 and is part of the option for an additional 92 vehicles included in SBB’s original tender for the Giruno.