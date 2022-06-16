Stadler to deliver seven additional Giruno trains to SBB

SBB places $251m order to procure seven additional Giruno SMILE high-speed trains. Credit: Stadler Rail AG.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has secured a $251m (Sfr250m) order to deliver seven additional Giruno SMILE high-speed trains to Swiss railway operator SBB.

The move comes as SBB seeks to expand its international services to Germany from 2026.

Currently, SBB uses the Astoro (ETR610) and the Eurocity compositions to offer services to the country.

The Eurocity trains do not meet the speed requirements for high-speed service while the Astoro units are being used on other high-speed lines.

This prompted SBB to order seven more Giruno trains that can operate on the high-speed Deutsche Bahn (DB) network.

Originally, SBB ordered 29 Giruno trains in 2014. The final unit under the contract was delivered last year.

Stadler Group CEO and Board of Directors chairman Peter Spuhler said: “We are proud to be delivering seven more of our high-speed trains to SBB. The Giruno is a fine example of Stadler’s innovative strength. The train is a result of the long-standing and successful cooperation between SBB and Stadler.

“Less than two years after signing the contract, we were able to present the multiple units to the public at Innotrans in 2016, and the Giruno has already been operating reliably since 2019.”

The Giruno train can travel at a speed of up to 250km/h. In double traction, the train features 810 seats.

The trains feature LED lights, power outlets at all seats, large luggage racks and gender-separated toilets.

It also has double the number of wheelchair-accessible places and toilets than legally stipulated.

Currently, the existing Giruno trains operate between Basel/Zurich and Lugano/Milan, and on to Genoa, Bologna and Venice.

Recently, Stadler Rail received a contract to deliver up to 510 single-decker FLIRT trains to Switzerland. The initial call-off order of 286 vehicles values nearly Sfr2bn ($2.04bn).