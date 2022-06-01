Stadler signs contract to provide FLIRT trains in Switzerland

The FLIRT model is a single-decker multiple unit for local and long-distance services. Credit: Stadler Rail.

Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has signed a contract with Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), Thurbo and RegionAlps to provide up to 510 single-decker FLIRT trains.

Under the framework agreement, Stadler will manufacture and supply the FLIRT multiple units, delivering 286 vehicles under an initial call-off order worth nearly Sfr2bn ($2.04bn).

Stadler said that the Swiss Federal Administrative Court had rejected the objection of an unsuccessful bidder from last year, paving the way for what is said to be Swiss rail’s largest ever tender.

Built to replace old rolling stock, the FLIRT model will be used for local and long-distance services.

Stadler will initially manufacture 155 four-car FLIRT trains for SBB and 24 for RegionAlps, as well as 19 four-car and 88 three-car trains for Thurbo.

The first of these trains are expected to enter service in December 2025. Stadler plans to complete the delivery of the last vehicle from the initial call-off order in 2034.

The 57.8m long three-car FLIRT vehicles can accommodate 256 passengers with seats for 134 of them.

Measuring 73.5m in length, the four-car trains can accommodate up to 370 passengers, seating 146 of them.

Stadler Group ad interim CEO and directors’ board chairman Peter Spuhler said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to build these new trains to help expand Swiss regional transport.

“In 2002, SBB was the first rail operator to order the FLIRT model shortly after its development. It is a great honour for us that after a 20-year success story, the 2,500th FLIRT train sold will now also run on Swiss rails”

Last month, Medha Servo Drives collaborated with Stadler Rail for the construction of a rail coach manufacturing factory in Telangana, India.