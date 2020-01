BST, a Chinese joint venture (JV) led by Bombardier Transportation, secured $357m contract from China State Railway Group.

The contract covers the maintenance of 656 high-speed train cars or 71 trains. The company previously manufactured these trains to support China’s high-speed rail network.

BST will provide maintenance service for CRH1A-A, CRH1A, CRH1B, CRH1E and CRH380D at varying levels. It expects to complete by the end of the year.

Last year, the company secured a maintenance contract for 560 cars.

Bombardier Transportation China president Jianwei Zhang said: “We are very honoured to be awarded this maintenance service contract at the beginning of this year. Our team’s skills and experience across the portfolio will ensure we deliver a high-quality maintenance service.



“In China, we bring together integrated designing, manufacturing and maintenance service expertise to support our customers’ strategic goals, and we look forward to contributing further to the development of China’s railway industry.”

BST secured the second high-speed train car supply contract from China Railway (CRC) within the year in 2018. Valued at $453m, the contract required BST to supply 168 CR400AF high-speed train cars to CRC.

It also won a $324m contract to deliver 120 CR400AF Chinese standard high-speed train cars.

Established in 1998, BST is jointly owned by CRRC Sifang Locomotive & Rolling Stock and Bombardier.

So far, it has delivered more than 4,500 railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 2,500 metro cars, Monorail, APM, and trams to China.

Bombardier Transportation has seven JVs in China, as well as six completely overseas-owned firms. It has over 8,000 employees.