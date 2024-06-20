The 114-year-old factory will now also manufacturer gearboxes. Credit: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility has completed an expansion of its factory in Cornellà, Spain, increasing the capacity of the site with the addition of new production lines. 

Upgrades at the multipurpose factory include the addition of a new gearbox production line and a welding competence centre for converter cabinets, with an expansion of the work force also brought in to support the raised capacity.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Albrecht Neumann, CEO of rolling stock at Siemens Mobility, said: “The decision to invest in this new manufacturing line aligns with our vision for the future and our commitment to quality and innovation in the rail sector. 

“This initiative will not only allow us to meet the current demand for gearboxes but will also lay the foundations for future investments aimed at expanding our business to other customers in Europe.” 

The factory has been supplying rail parts to Spain for 114 years, specialising in traction motors, converters, converter cabinets, and now gearboxes. 

See Also:

The gearbox production line will focus exclusively on manufacturing heavy gearboxes, with an initial capacity of 500 units per year that will grow in the future in line with demand in the Iberian market.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

According to Siemens, the investments were made to meet market demand in the region and enforce its “as close as possible” motto which seeks to ensure production capacity is available where needed. 

Notably, other rail manufacturers including rolling stock company Talgo have maintenance and production facilities near Siemens’ Cornellà factory in the Barcelona area. 

Expansion of the Spanish factory isn’t the only investment being made by Siemens into its production lines, with the company nearing completion of a new assembly plant in Goole, UK.