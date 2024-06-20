Siemens Mobility has completed an expansion of its factory in Cornellà, Spain, increasing the capacity of the site with the addition of new production lines.
Upgrades at the multipurpose factory include the addition of a new gearbox production line and a welding competence centre for converter cabinets, with an expansion of the work force also brought in to support the raised capacity.
Albrecht Neumann, CEO of rolling stock at Siemens Mobility, said: “The decision to invest in this new manufacturing line aligns with our vision for the future and our commitment to quality and innovation in the rail sector.
“This initiative will not only allow us to meet the current demand for gearboxes but will also lay the foundations for future investments aimed at expanding our business to other customers in Europe.”
The factory has been supplying rail parts to Spain for 114 years, specialising in traction motors, converters, converter cabinets, and now gearboxes.
The gearbox production line will focus exclusively on manufacturing heavy gearboxes, with an initial capacity of 500 units per year that will grow in the future in line with demand in the Iberian market.
According to Siemens, the investments were made to meet market demand in the region and enforce its “as close as possible” motto which seeks to ensure production capacity is available where needed.
Notably, other rail manufacturers including rolling stock company Talgo have maintenance and production facilities near Siemens’ Cornellà factory in the Barcelona area.
Expansion of the Spanish factory isn’t the only investment being made by Siemens into its production lines, with the company nearing completion of a new assembly plant in Goole, UK.