Bombardier Transportation has announced that it has delivered the 200th Bombardier FLEXITY Berlin low-floor tram to Germany’s Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).

BVG is the public transport authority in Berlin and operates the world’s third-largest tram system.

It added that an additional 31 trams that will operate on BVG are yet to be delivered. In total, Bombardier will supply 231 FLEXITY trams to the network.

Approximately 1,000 FLEXITY trams from Bombardier are currently operational in 42 cities across Germany.

Last week, Bombardier FLEXITY trams received authorisation to start operation in the Düsseldorf and Duisburg network in Germany.



Bombardier Transportation Germany head Michael Fohrer said: “For 30 years, we’ve had a very good partnership with BVG, which has reached another joint milestone with today’s delivery of the 200th FLEXITY tram.

“Since 2008, our modern and innovative FLEXITY trams have been running on Berlin’s rails and we’re proud to make a meaningful contribution towards more sustainable transport in the booming German capital.”

Bombardier Transportation Sales and Delivery for German Cities head Dirk Wunderlich added: “The FLEXITY Berlin tram was developed in close cooperation with BVG. The result is a reliable, air-conditioned and barrier-free accessible tram that meets the needs of the metropolis and its guests.

“Over the years, the FLEXITY fleet has covered 65 million kilometres, enough to go to the Moon and back 84 times, it’s quite impressive.”

In March, Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler won the tender for a €3bn framework agreement for the supply of 1,500 cars to BVG.

According to the agreement, Stadler will provide spare parts for 32 years.