Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has won the tender for a €3bn framework agreement for the supply of 1,500 cars to Germany’s Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).

According to the agreement, Stadler will provide spare parts for 32 years.

Stadler will provide a fixed maximum of 606 cars, 376 of which will be for two-to four-car vehicle units that will be supplied from 2022. They will be used for the network’s small and large profile sections.

The other 230 cars will be supplied on a firm order basis and the corresponding call-off order will be placed in the future.

BVG can also order additional 894 cars in the future.



Stadler has previously provided IK series trainsets to BVG, which are being used on the U1, U2 and U5.

Based on Stadler’s METRO vehicles, the new J/JK trainsets are claimed to be energy-efficient and produce reduced noise due to optimisation.

The depth of the train’s door pillars is adjusted to offer improved access to passengers and allow for quicker boarding and alighting.

The information boards will also be transferred to the curved intercar connection that is located between the ceiling and sidewall from the door area.

This is expected to provide a better view from the vehicle’s interior.

Stadler Germany CEO Jure Mikolčić said: “We are delighted that BVG has decided to continue its successful cooperation with our company.

“We are very proud to have won one of the largest delivery contracts ever awarded in Europe and to be able to complete the order in Berlin for Berlin. We have decided to bring forward our planned investments in the Stadler location in the German capital in order to create an optimal basis for the implementation of this major project.”

