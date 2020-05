Bombardier Transportation has announced that its Bombardier FLEXITY trams have received authorisation to start operation in the Düsseldorf and Duisburg network in Germany.

With this approval, public transport provider Rheinbahn can use the trams for passenger operations in the Düsseldorf metropolitan area.

Rheinbahn AG technology and operations board of management member Michael Richarz said: “We are delighted to have reached this important commissioning milestone. This will support our efforts to condense tram traffic cycles in Düsseldorf, planned for this year.

“With the new HF6 vehicles for the Rheinbahn, we are offering our passengers more services and more comfort. We are working closely with our supplier Bombardier Transportation to ensure that the other 56 vehicles are also authorised for passenger service as quickly as possible.”

Bombardier Transportation Germany head Michael Fohrer said: “We can look back on a long-lasting and incredible constructive partnership with Rheinbahn.



“I am very proud that our teams have worked hard and cooperated to ensure we achieved this important milestone. I am happy that these modern and energy-efficient FLEXITY high-floor trams can now commence passenger service.”

The company will supply 59 newly developed FLEXITY high-floor trams to Rheinbahn.

Approximately 1,000 FLEXITY trams from Bombardier are currently operational in 42 German cities.

Earlier this month, India’s National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) gave a letter of award to Bombardier Transportation to build and supply regional commuter and intracity transit trains.

Last June, Brussels Intercommunal Transportation Company (STIB) in Belgium placed its second order as part of a previously signed framework contract to procure additional Bombardier FLEXITY trams.