India’s National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has given a Letter of Award to Bombardier Transportation to build and supply regional commuter and intracity transit trains.

The trains will operate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Phase 1.

The contract, worth around Rs25.77bn ($340m), includes the delivery of 30 six-car regional commuter trainsets and 10 three-car intracity mass transit along with rolling stock maintenance for a period of 15 years.

NCRTC can also extend the contract for two years of maintenance and an additional 90 cars.

The execution of the project will take place in India under the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines.



The metro and commuter cars will be manufactured at Bombardier’s sites in Vadodara in India. The rolling stock design will take place at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, India.

The local teams will offer maintenance services from two depots for project and maintenance in Duhai and Modipuram thatwere developed by NCRTC.

Covering a distance of 82km, the project is the first high-speed regional transit system to be built in India. The commuter trains will offer a 180kmph design and will be carried out in phases.

The railway line will have 22 RRTS stations of which 16 are planned to be regional stations and six stations will be in Meerut.

Bombardier Transportation India country leader Rajeev Joisa said: “We are proud to be chosen to deliver India’s flagship regional rapid transit system project which will expand public transport in the national capital and connect adjoining fast-growing cities.

“Our new trains will be truly designed and manufactured in India, and they will enhance passenger comfort and safety.

“This project award for India’s first and most advanced semi-high-speed regional trains, together with maintenance services, reaffirms Bombardier’s pioneering position in India’s rail industry. This is also the first project in India for regional and local transit services operating on the same network, progressively realising India’s vision for the multi modal integration of transport networks.”

In May 2019, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) received in-principle approval to finance the Rs300bn ($4.37bn) Delhi-Meerut RRTS in India.

