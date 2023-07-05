PCC Intermodal SA in Poland puts electric Traxx locomotives from Alstom into operation. Credit: PCC International.

French-based rail and locomotive manufacturer Alstom delivered four new Traxx MS3 multisystem locomotives to the Polish intermodal operator, PCC Intermodal, before the end of June.

The contract includes the delivery of the four locomotives along with the certification and the training of PCC Intermodal staff along with the provision of full maintenance service.

According to Alstom’s Traxx locomotive portfolio, Traxx locomotives are used to operate freight or passenger trains at speeds up to 200km/h.

Alstom has noted that intermodal transport throughout Poland has been continuously developing, mentioning that this can be down to the manufacturers “consciously choosing modern logistics solutions”.

Adam Adamek, vice president of the PCC Intermodal management board, highlighted how this new equipment can open new opportunities for intermodal transport.

Adamek said: “To develop further and open new corridors for intermodal transport, in addition to investments in fully functional transhipment terminals, we need appropriate technical facilities: locomotives, reloading equipment, wagons, chassis, and trucks.

“By adding to the company’s fleet next Traxx locomotives, PCC Intermodal… will be able to expand and increase flexibility of its offer of daily intermodal connections in international corridors.”

In comparison to preceding generations, the third-generation Traxx locomotive has improved operating performance and dependability.

According to PCC Intermodal, the locomotives will aid in the operation of transport projects that are still in the planning stages, enable swift and easy cross-border container shipments for future intermodal network expansion, and serve as a component of an intermodal solution for the Baltic–Adriatic corridor.

Additionally, the Traxx locomotive has superior energy efficiency and its maintenance intervals have been increased by 33%. They are authorised in 20 nations travelling more than 300 million kilometres annually.