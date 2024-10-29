Scandinavian rail freight operator Hector Rail has announced the testing of the Digital Surveillance Camera System, also known as the rear-view camera, developed by Railway Metrics and Dynamics (RMD).
Aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency in rail freight operations, the trial starts this month and will run until March 2025.
The upcoming tests with RMD’s rear-view camera are part of Hector Rail’s commitment to improving operational safety, specifically during shunting activities.
The camera system is expected to reduce hazardous tasks, such as when personnel are required to stand on the last footboard of a reversing train.
Furthermore, the technology is anticipated to offer economic advantages by streamlining shunting procedures, reducing the need for personnel, and speeding up operations.
Alongside the testing agreement, Hector Rail has expressed interest in a broader range of RMD’s offerings, requesting a framework proposal for the company’s full suite of services and products.
This encompasses phasor measurement unit (PMU) sensors for various railway components, an AI-driven anomaly detection system, and the dashboard for the Train Management System.
Hector Rail’s rolling stock head Juha Heikkinen said: “At Hector Rail, we always strive to be development-oriented and innovative. For us, it feels natural to evaluate cutting-edge technology when it comes to the digitalisation of railways.”
Hector Rail, which has been operating since 2004, offers services across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Germany, catering to the transportation of diverse goods including timber, steel, automotive components, and energy resources.
The company is also involved in intermodal transport, which involves transferring goods in the same unit via different transport modes.