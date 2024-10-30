The project’s timeline is strategically planned to ensure the section’s completion ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Vossloh, a railway technology provider, has secured a contract worth approximately €75m ($81.05m) with the Moroccan state railroad ONCF for a new high-speed rail line.

This line, spanning roughly 245km, will connect the cities of Casablanca and Marrakesh, enabling speeds of up to 320km/h and significantly reducing travel time between the two major cities.

Vossloh’s order includes the supply of switches and switch components valued at nearly €50m ($54.03m) by 2027 and rail fastening systems worth around €25m ($27.01m) by 2028.

These components are crucial for the development of the high-speed link, which is part of Morocco’s extensive rail network expansion plans.

Deliveries of the rail fasteners are set to commence this year, with the switch systems and components following in 2025.

The timeline is strategically planned to ensure the line section’s completion ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The signing of the contract for the switch systems and components took place in Rabat, witnessed by King Mohammed VI of Morocco and French President Emmanuel Macron.

At present, Morocco’s trains can reach speeds exceeding 300km/h only in the 200km segment between Tangier and Kenitra.

By 2040, the country’s network is expected to extend to 1,300km.

Vossloh CEO Oliver Schuster said: “We are delighted that this important customer has once again placed its trust in us. The construction of such demanding high-speed lines requires the highest standards in terms of quality and reliability.

“With our innovative, high-quality products and our deep and comprehensive understanding of the rail track, we can meet these requirements and have once again established ourselves as the preferred partner.

“We have been involved in building a modern, sustainable and high-performance transport system in Morocco for several decades. We are pleased that we can continue to contribute to the promotion of green mobility in the region.”