Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received a contract from the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) to supply up to 80 new light rail vehicles for the TRAX service in Salt Lake City, US.
The initial contract, valued at $129m, includes 20 new Stadler Citylink light rail cars, with funding partly provided by a Federal Transit Administration grant.
This agreement also includes options for another 60 vehicles, all to be constructed as per federal Buy America requirements.
UTA Executive Director Jay Fox said: “The location of Stadler’s manufacturing facility in Utah provides a unique opportunity for UTA to work directly with our equipment supplier and fast track adjustments that develop throughout the build process.
“With a 25-year-old TRAX system and ridership already up 17% this year systemwide, these new vehicles will help UTA modernise and expand its light rail system for generations to come.”
The Citylink light rail vehicle features a low-floor design that maximises accessibility.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Since 2003, over 800 units of this low-vibration model have been sold in various European countries.
Stadler’s US headquarters was established in Salt Lake City in 2016. It employs more than 500 people at its manufacturing facility in the region.
Stadler US CEO Martin Ritter said: “Salt Lake City is our home in the US, and the opportunity to build trains for our community is a massive honor. Most of our workforce and their families live in and around Salt Lake City and will ride these new trains, so the excitement can be felt throughout our entire facility today.
“We are thrilled to partner with UTA as they modernize their TRAX network to provide a state-of-the-art public transit system built by Utahns for Utahns.”
Recently, Stadler also obtained a contract from Paris Metro operator, Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP), to supply 12 battery-powered locomotives.