Alstom will conduct a mid-life overhaul of MLO’s fleet of 27 Citadis trams. Credit: Alstom SA.

Metro Ligero Oeste (MLO), the transport operator in Madrid, has formalised a contract with Alstom for a comprehensive overhaul of the Citadis tram fleet.

Alstom will conduct a mid-life general overhaul of MLO’s fleet of 27 Citadis trams, which have been operational in Madrid since 2007.

The contract encompasses inspection and maintenance of several critical components, including the braking system, bogies, circuit breakers, vehicle couplings, inter-car shock absorbers, and the emergency brake control unit.

MLO general manager Pablo Escoda said: “This agreement with Alstom Spain reaffirms our confidence in a key partner for the proper performance of our service; and it is a guarantee of optimisation of the efficiency of maintenance processes, as well as a key commitment to the safety and continuity of the services we provide to our passengers.”

This contract is structured in two phases, with the project spanning from 2025 to 2029.

The overhaul will commence in January 2025, with the braking system being the first to undergo maintenance.

More equipment is slated for overhaul in 2026.

Alstom’s industrial facility in Pinto, Madrid, will handle the engineering, testing, and fine-tuning of the equipment.

Alstom Spain manager director Leopoldo Maestu said: “We thank Metro Ligero Oeste for renewing its confidence in Alstom Spain. Our entire team, from our centres in Madrid, provides industrial and technological support to operators and passengers to build sustainable, safe, smart and inclusive mobility.”

Alstom, the manufacturer of the Citadis trams utilised by MLO, has been a partner since the tram service’s inception in 2007.

Over the past 17 years, the partnership has concentrated on warranty projects, maintenance, and material supply.

Recently, Alstom delivered the first driverless trainset for Chennai Metro Phase II in Tamil Nadu, India.