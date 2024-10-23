The public played an active role in refining the 54-train fleet’s interior design using life-sized mock-ups. Credit: Alstom SA.

The Hitachi–Alstom consortium is taking input from the public for the design of new trainsets for the High Speed Two (HS2) project in the UK.

This input will help the engineers, who are finalising the detailed designs for the new high-speed trains.

The public has been actively involved in refining the interior design of the 54-train fleet through life-sized mock-ups at Hitachi-Alstom High Speed’s facility in Derby.

Since early 2024, diverse customer groups have engaged in hands-on sessions with full-scale wooden models of the trains, providing insights into accessibility, comfort, and ease of use.

This collaborative approach is being led by West Coast Partnership, HS2 Ltd, and Hitachi-Alstom High Speed.

The design process has included reviews of boarding procedures, mobility aid placements, and the layout of facilities, such as toilets for wheelchair users.

Other train sections, like the cafe-shop and storage areas for bicycles and buggies, have also been prototyped for public evaluation. This user development exercise is supported by market research to ensure the final designs meet passenger and staff needs comprehensively.

A total of 20 groups have already contributed feedback, which has led to design enhancements including best-in-class legroom, reclining seats, and optimised luggage storage solutions for a stress-free travel experience.

Every aspect of the passenger experience has been considered, from individual reading lights and coat hooks to USB-C and standard plug sockets at each seat.

The seating arrangement is a mix of ‘airline style’ seats and table seats, with added conveniences like smartphone and tablet holders.

Designers have also made adjustments based on user feedback, improving door grab handles, step-free access, and the overall layout for a superior customer experience.

Future sessions will focus on perfecting seat comfort for long journeys and fine-tuning the LED lighting to enhance the onboard atmosphere.

The step-free access design has also been refined, simplifying the boarding and alighting process for passengers.

Hitachi-Alstom High Speed collaborative design manager Niall Simmons said: “As we progress towards delivering the next generation of high-speed trains for HS2, the feedback from passengers has been invaluable.

“Their insights are helping us refine the design to ensure that our trains not only meet but exceed expectations for accessibility, comfort and convenience.”



Full production of the trains is scheduled to begin around 2027, with Hitachi and Alstom leading various aspects of the manufacturing process in the UK, including a return of bogie production to Alstom’s Crewe facility.

The trains, which will run direct services between London, the West Midlands, and further north, are part of the broader HS2 project.

With the railway expected to be operational between 2029 and 2033, HS2 will not only shorten journey times but also increase reliability and drive economic growth, while alleviating congestion on the existing West Coast.