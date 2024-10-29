The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) has allocated over $189m to enhance the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor.
This funding will support infrastructure upgrades and increase passenger and freight capacity along the second busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the US.
The grant, part of a larger $1.3bn allocation from CalSTA’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP), will bolster critical infrastructure projects.
The LOSSAN rail corridor, a vital Amtrak route, will benefit from various enhancements aimed at ensuring operational continuity and safety.
Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has been allocated $125m for the Coastal Rail Infrastructure Resiliency Project.
This initiative will address imminent environmental threats to rail operations along a seven-mile coastal stretch in San Clemente.
The project will reinforce shorelines, restore trails, and protect the corridor from coastal storm surges and environmental degradation.
The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will receive $26.8m for the Eastbrook to Shell Double-Tracking project.
This includes replacement of a 0.6-mile (0.9km) single track with a double track among others, enhancing the service reliability at the Oceanside Transit Centre, a key connection point for various rail and local transit services.
The Coast Rail Coordinating Council (CRCC) has been granted $22m for the Ortega Siding project. The siding, located between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria stations, will facilitate an additional Pacific Surfliner round trip and improve overall corridor operations.
This will enable the operation of a seventh Pacific Surfliner round trip between Goleta and San Diego, while also supporting the planned third roundtrip to San Luis Obispo.
SANDAG and NCTD have been allocated $11.6m for the Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Phase 5 Continuation project.
This will help install up to 128 new soldier piles to stabilise the bluff area in Del Mar and mitigate the risk of slope failure, ensuring safety for both passengers and freight.
Lastly, the CRCC will implement the Orcutt Road Left-Hand Crossover with a $4.1m grant. This project near San Luis Obispo will enhance operational flexibility and support more regular passenger rail services along the Central Coast.
The LOSSAN rail corridor spans 351 miles (564.8km) across a six-county coastal region in Southern California.
It serves 41 stations and hosts over 150 daily passenger trains.