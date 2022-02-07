Robotics hiring levels in the railway industry rose in January 2022

Credit: GlobalData.

The proportion of railway equipment supply, product and services companies hiring for robotics related positions rose in January 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 14% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 6.2% of companies who were hiring for robotics related jobs a year ago and an increase compared to the figure of 13.6% in December 2021.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to robotics, related job postings kept steady in January 2022, with 0.2% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was the lowest monthly figure recorded in the past year and is a decrease compared to the 0.3% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to robotics in the equivalent month a year ago.

Robotics is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that railway equipment supply, product and services companies are currently hiring for robotics jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 0.6% in January 2022.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

