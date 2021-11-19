Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry robotics roles

Europe extended its dominance for robotics hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending September. Credit: Konstantin Planinski on Unsplash.

The number of roles in Europe made up 54.3 per cent of total robotics jobs – up from 24.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a -31.4 year-on-year percentage point change in robotics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.



GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include robotics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for robotics roles in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was the United Kingdom, which saw 0.9 per cent of all robotics job adverts in the three months ending June last year, increasing to 11.6 per cent in the three months ending September this year.

That was followed by Belgium (up 7.7 percentage points), Spain (up 5.5), and Canada (up 4.9).

The top country for robotics roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 33.5 per cent of all roles in the three months ending September.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for robotics workers in the railway industry?

Some 16.5 per cent of all railway industry robotics roles were advertised in Charleroi (Belgium) in the three months ending September - more than any other city.

That was followed by Valenciennes (France) with 16.5 per cent, Clayton (United States) with 5.5 per cent, and Barcelona (Spain) with 5.5 per cent.

By Michael Goodier.