Planning for a new rail link connecting Vienna Airport to the town of Bruck an der Leith has taken another step forward, with the submission of an environmental impact report by state rail infrastructure manager ÖBB Infrastruktur.
The new line was first proposed in 2015, had its route confirmed in 2021, and final plans will now be assessed by the country’s Federal Ministry for Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK).
The 26km double-track link would reduce journey times between the airport and the nearby town to just 15 minutes, and improve connections to northern Burgenland in the state of Lower Austria.
Plans for the electrified line include a new underground station in Enzersdorf an der Fischa, as well as stations in Wilfleinsdorf, Sarasdorf, and Fischamend, providing some of the communities along the route with their first “efficient rail connection”.
BMK is expected to decide on the Environmental Impact Assessment in 2026, ahead of preliminary work on the project starting in 2027 for a targeted completion date in 2034.
The ÖBB has been active in recent months, making infrastructure and rolling stock investments.
The project was one of many included in national rail operator ÖBB’s five-year framework published last year, with €1.88bn ($2bn) allocated for its construction.
The €21.1bn plan was described as “Austria’s largest rail package” during its launch in November and allocated funding for a range of rail projects around the country, including a new Köstendorf – Salzburg line.