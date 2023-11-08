ÖBB CEO Andrea Matthä and Climate and Mobility Minister Leonore Gewessler highlighted the increase in funding from the last framework. Credit: ÖBB.

The Austrian Government has announced a €21.1bn ($22.48bn) investment into the country’s rail network through national railway company ÖBB’s new framework plan, which outlined an expansion of services in line with ambitions to promote rail as a more sustainable travel option.

In addition to continuing work on large projects, such as the Brenner Base Tunnel, the 2024-2029 framework will focus on expanding regional passenger services in metropolitan areas and furthering the company’s electrification programme, as well as improving infrastructure for freight operations.

Climate Action, Mobility and Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler said: “The expansion decided in the 2024-2029 framework plan will enable more trains and attractive connections in passenger and freight transport in the long term. This makes it an indispensable milestone on the way to a transport transition.”

Alongside regional expansion and electrification, several other issues were highlighted in the framework’s allocation of funding, including improving accessibility, expanding the use of renewable energy and investing an additional €4.7bn, separate from the €21.1bn funding, into the maintenance of existing infrastructure.

New projects were also announced, such as the construction of a new four-track Köstendorf to Salzburg line, a double-track expansion of the Werndorf to Hügel and Nettingsdorf to Rohr-Bad Hall lines, building the regional Herzogenburg – St. Pölten line and improving the look of the Ossiacher Lake train.

Described at its launch as “Austria’s largest rail package”, the latest funding represents a step up from ÖBB’s previous framework period for 2023-2028, which was backed by an investment of €19bn.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This led Gewessler and ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä to highlight the economic benefits of the framework, stating that a billion-euro investment during the construction phase should generate 15,000 jobs.

Matthä highlighted the framework’s publication amid a challenging economic environment, saying: “Nevertheless, we managed to secure financing for the expansion projects to date.

“This means we are not only a reliable mobility provider who can meet increasing demand through consistent expansion, but also a stable partner to the economy.”

ÖBB has also recently announced a significant investment into a new fleet for its operations, with a €5bn agreement with Siemens Mobility for the purchase of up to 540 single-deck electric multiple-unit trains from the manufacturer’s Mireo family.