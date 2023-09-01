Siemens has already signed a number of other orders for its Mireo platform this year. Credit: Siemens Mobility.

Germany-based Siemens Mobility has signed a €5bn ($5.4bn) framework agreement with the Austrian Federal Railways company ÖBB for a huge rolling stock order.

The agreement to provide up to 540 single-deck electric multiple-unit trains continues the manufacturer’s development of its Mireo brand and its healthy relationship with the Austrian operator.

CEO Michael Peter said: “We are proud to be delivering a further development of the Mireo platform to ÖBB for the company’s new fleets.

“With numerous innovations, low energy consumption, and a high level of passenger comfort and convenience, the new Mireo trains will help make ÖBB’s local and regional transport even more attractive.”

According to Siemens Mobility, the Mireo platform of trains have a lightweight construction providing low energy consumption and a more environmentally friendly product.

The modular trains are expected to be deployed to ÖBB in 2028. The agreement follows another electric trainset order by ÖBB in March when the company signed a contract with Siemens Mobility for the delivery of 27 Desiro ML trainsets, expanding on an existing order of 246 of the same model.

The massive order also comes just a week after another agreement, worth €400m, between the two companies for ÖBB to use Siemens’ European Train Control System across its entire network by upgrading is rail network to ETCS 2 and building 21 ETCS Radio Block Centers by 2038.

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company in the Siemens AG family covering rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, software and turnkey systems.

The company has also received orders for its Mireo trains this year from the State Institute for Rail Vehicles Baden-Württemberg and Hessische Landesbahn, both based in Germany.