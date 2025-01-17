Our rail industry overview, looking at ESG related deals in 2024. Credit: Shutterstock

From rolling stock to innovative fuel cells, and even ticketing, Railway Technology has covered dozens of deals related to ESG tracking rail industry trends.

Broken down by technology type, these are some of the biggest deals focused on moving away from fossil-fuel-reliant rail for our railway industry overview:

Hydrogen

California State Transportation Agency and CalTrans agreed to extend its hydrogen-powered fleet with six more Stadler trains.

“By expanding our fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trainsets, we are showing we are serious about deploying innovative and sustainable transportation options for the people of this state,” Toks Omishakin, the state’s transportation secretary said.

Stadler’s FLIRT H2 will first be used on San Bernardino’s Metrolink services Credit: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images

The city of Daejeon in South Korea chose Hyundai Rotem hydrogen-powered rolling stock for its Urban Railway Line 2.

Hyundai Rotem’s hydrogen tram design has been in development since 2021 and was revealed to the public for the first time in August 2023, the model is powered by hydrogen fuel cells and can travel 150km on one charge.

Hyundai Rotem revealed its hydrogen tram at a rail convention in Busan in 2023. Credit: Hyundai Rotem.

A key part of the hydrogen ecosystem moving forward will be the availability of the element.

The German national railway provider DB has begun work with green hydrogen producer Lhyfe (pronounced ‘life’). The fuel will supply the DB H2goesRail development project, along with its partner Siemens Mobility.

Lhyfe’s hydrogen plant is part of DB’s innovation hub in Baden-Württemberg. Credit: DB Energie GmbH/Max Lautenschläger

Over in the US freight market, hydrogen power is also powering new investments.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad has teamed up with ATCO EnPower to build two hydrogen production and locomotive refuelling stations in Alberta, Canada.

“This advancement marks significant progress in utilising hydrogen as a fuel source for commercial transportation and reflects ATCO EnPower’s commitment to building a sustainable future by providing innovative energy solutions for our customers,” ATCO’s operations director Mark Brown explained.

The facilities support CPKC’s Hydrogen Locomotive Programme to retrofit diesel locomotives with hydrogen fuel cells for emission-free operation. Credit: CNW Group/CPKC.

Battery technology

Battery-electric trains are not new, but saw a boost in orders in 2024 and new developments to convert diesel locomotives to battery-electric marked significant direction of movement in the sector.

Chicago’s metro operator Metra spent $150m on a new fleet, getting rid of some of the oldest and most polluting rolling stock in the US passenger rail sector.

Martin Ritter, CEO of Stadler US, said: “Our BEMU technology helps support transit agencies like Metra in their mission to bring state-of-the art green public transit to the US.”

Metra will become one of the first networks in the US to use Stadler’s BEMU trains. Credit: Stadler

Another major US city, Boston, has spent $54m to bring BEMUs to the city.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s CEO Phillip Eng explained it was the first step towards a fully-electrified metro rail network. “Understanding the billions of dollars needed to fully electrify our entire system, this is the first step that I believe will pave the way to a profound transformation that can bring the future of our rail network that much closer,” he said.

The Fairmount line goes through Boston’s “environmental justice corridor”. Credit: Deutschlandreform/Shutterstock.com

Hitachi Trains and two UK-based partners have converted a diesel-powered train to use battery power and began testing their refreshed locomotive in May 2024.

The £15m ($18m) project is intended to prove the concept of converted trains reliably bridging the gaps in the UK’s electrified rail network.

The 700kw battery was manufactured in Sunderland. Credit: Hitachi Rail

Rolling stock

Poland used European Union grants to refresh rolling stock on several networks, in Masovia and Małopolska.

The contracts with Stadler and Newag are both for EMU trains and benefit from EU funds for Infrastructure, Climate and Environment for 2021-2027.

Koleje Mazowieckie already operates a fleet of 71 FLIRT vehicles around Warsaw. Credit: Stadler

Swiss manufacturing company ABB has signed a $150m contract with the Hyundai Rotem Company to supply the traction packages for 65 trains being manufactured for Queensland, Australia as part of the A$4.6bn ($3bn) Queensland Train Manufacturing Programme (QTMP).

The trains are set to be built in time for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane. Credit: f11photo/Shutterstock.com

New technology

German-Swiss parts manufacturer Liebherr-Transportation Systems unveiled a new HVAC system, designed in collaboration with TÜV Süd, that uses propane as its refrigerant as a “natural alternative” to conventionally used gases.

Pascal Rapp, sales area manager east at Liebherr TS, said: “We are very thankful for the trust Stadler Polska has placed in us. Our climate control system offers a sustainable and efficient solution for vehicle manufacturers and operators.

The first systems will be installed on FLIRT EMUs for VR Group. Credit: Stadler Polska/Liebherr Transportation Systems

Another key deal by CPKC in the US is its supply agreement with Ballard Power Systems. The manufacturer will supply 98 hydrogen fuel cell engines, each producing 20MW.

Along with its hydrogen fuel supply deal with ATCO EnPower (above), the extended relationship with Ballard is part of CPKC’s initiative to build the first fully-hydrogen freight locomotive operating in the US.

The latest agreement builds on Ballard and CPKC’s partnership, established in 2021. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Eurostar has built upon its work since merging with Thalys in 2022, and has set a “deliberately ambitious target” of 100% renewable energy use by 2030.

“To achieve our goal, we work closely together with our partners in each of our markets, we encourage regulatory support for the rapid deployment of new renewable energy projects,” said CEO Gwendoline Cazenave.

She referred to Eurostar’s deals to use wind power for 100% of its needs in the Netherlands, a 40% renewable energy share in the UK, and a memorandum of understanding signed this year with Infrabel to study the use of novel solar projects in Belgium.

Eurostar is hoping to balance its sustainability ambitions with its goal of reaching 30 million annual passengers. Credit: olrat/Shutterstock.com.

And finally:

Greenpeace proposed a new way of rail ticketing in the UK, based on Austrian and German experiments with “Klimaticket” initiatives.

Although no deal was signed, and the UK rail industry seems unlikely to follow the climate pressure group’s suggestions at the moment, the Fare Brittania report showed the kind of policy platforms surrounding environmental and governance changes on the rail network that are made headlines in 2024.

Greenpeace might be better known for its work on the seas, but it has published a report on the railways. Credit: Pakorn Jarujittipun/Shutterstock