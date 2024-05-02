Eurostar is hoping to balance its sustainability ambitions with its goal of reaching 30 million annual passengers. Credit: olrat/Shutterstock.com.

International rail operator Eurostar is aiming to use 100% renewable energy to power its trains by 2030, according to its first sustainability report.

The company, which operates trains in Western Europe and between the UK and Europe via the Channel Tunnel, said that it had joined the RE100 initiative and would be working with local rail infrastructure partners to implement a fully renewable energy-powered network.

Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave said: “This is a deliberately ambitious target, Eurostar wants to use its brand and commitment to accelerate change across the sector.

“To achieve our goal, we work closely together with our partners in each of our markets, we encourage regulatory support for the rapid deployment of new renewable energy projects.”

In Eurostar’s sustainability report, it highlighted the work it had already done on the issue, including the use of wind power for 100% of its needs in the Netherlands, a 40% renewable energy share in the UK, and a memorandum of understanding signed this year with Infrabel to study the use of novel solar projects in Belgium.

The rail company operates a fully electric fleet of 51 trains, half of which operate to and from London, UK, via the Channel Tunnel and the other half are used for the operator’s services in mainland Europe connecting Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

In 2022, Eurostar merged with Thalys to form the Eurostar Group, an entity that is 55.75% owned by French national rail company SNCF, in a move which Cazenave says has furthered the company’s sustainability ambitions.

She said: “With the new Eurostar we’re on our way to becoming the backbone of sustainable travel in Europe, and it’s our goal to provide sustainable, low-carbon travel for 30 million passengers by 2030.”

In addition to the operator’s renewable energy ambitions, the sustainability report also outlines other actions the company will take to improve its effect on the environment, including integrating circularity through its value chain to minimise waste and optimise the use of its resources.