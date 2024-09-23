Greenpeace might be better known for its work on the seas, but it has published a report on the railways. Credit: Pakorn Jarujittipun/Shutterstock

Global environmental advocacy group Greenpeace has published a report into rail ticketing, along with partners the Foundation for Integrated Transport and Greengauge 21, recommending the UK moves towards a “subscription” model – with the climate at its core. 

Based on the Austrian “Klimaticket” model, the pressure groups said a monthly UK-wide “climate ticket” could produce a fairer ticketing system and boost the use of the UK’s railways. 

Go deeper with GlobalData

Data Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

When a similar ticket was introduced in Germany, DB reported a 28% uptick in rail use. Greenpeace said a similar figure would be achieved in the UK. 

Instead of a complex milage system, or a zonal one that would require passengers to add “top-ups” when visiting major cities, the paper argued for a flat monthly rate. 

“A key attraction is its simplicity, although as in Germany and Austria, there could be varying price levels that might match the various railcards on offer in the UK,” Fare Britannia set out. 

See Also:

The simplicity of the approach, and the intention to make a more equitable system of rail ticketing, are intended to solve two of the largest problems UK rail passengers currently face: exorbitant cost and a Byzantine system of privatised TOCs across a jigsaw of the national network. 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

But the overriding concern for Greenpeace is its aim to cut the number of automobile journeys taken in the UK by assisting a modal shift to rail. 

You can read the full report here.