Global environmental advocacy group Greenpeace has published a report into rail ticketing, along with partners the Foundation for Integrated Transport and Greengauge 21, recommending the UK moves towards a “subscription” model – with the climate at its core.
Based on the Austrian “Klimaticket” model, the pressure groups said a monthly UK-wide “climate ticket” could produce a fairer ticketing system and boost the use of the UK’s railways.
When a similar ticket was introduced in Germany, DB reported a 28% uptick in rail use. Greenpeace said a similar figure would be achieved in the UK.
Instead of a complex milage system, or a zonal one that would require passengers to add “top-ups” when visiting major cities, the paper argued for a flat monthly rate.
“A key attraction is its simplicity, although as in Germany and Austria, there could be varying price levels that might match the various railcards on offer in the UK,” Fare Britannia set out.
The simplicity of the approach, and the intention to make a more equitable system of rail ticketing, are intended to solve two of the largest problems UK rail passengers currently face: exorbitant cost and a Byzantine system of privatised TOCs across a jigsaw of the national network.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
But the overriding concern for Greenpeace is its aim to cut the number of automobile journeys taken in the UK by assisting a modal shift to rail.
You can read the full report here.