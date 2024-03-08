Swiss manufacturing company ABB has signed a $150m contract with the Hyundai Rotem Company to supply the traction packages for 65 trains being manufactured for Queensland, Australia.
The contract, which also includes engineering and service support, is part of the A$4.6bn ($3bn) Queensland Train Manufacturing Programme (QTMP), which is overseeing the delivery of 65 new EMUs to the region in time for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.
ABB’s traction division president Edgar Keller said: “ABB is honoured to play a pivotal role in the QTMP, delivering cutting-edge technology that propels Australia’s rail infrastructure into a new era.
“This transformative project not only stands as a testament to our dedication to sustainable and efficient rail networks but also reflects our commitment to supporting local markets and employment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.”
As part of the project, ABB will invest $6m into a local Traction Centre of Excellence in Maryborough that will include a traction converter, traction motor, and battery assembly and service centre to transfer production of these components to the region.
The QTMP is a joint venture project between South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem and Australian company Downer EDI Rail, the EMUs will be six-car trains for use on the Southeast Queensland rail network, including the new Cross River Rail line.
The project is part of a wider, multi-billion dollar investment into the rail industry in the state, including the construction of a new rolling stock factory to build the new trains and a new rail maintenance and stabling facility.