The latest agreement builds on Ballard and CPKC’s partnership, established in 2021. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Ballard Power Systems has signed a long-term supply agreement with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) for the supply of 98 fuel cell engines, each with a 200kW nameplate, totalling 20MW of power.

The engines, to be delivered in 2025, will support the expansion of CPKC’s hydrogen locomotive programme in North America.

The agreement extends the existing partnership between Ballard and CPKC, which began in 2021 and has already seen the successful integration of Ballard’s fuel cell engines into hydrogen-powered locomotives for switching and freight service in Alberta, Canada.

Up to the end of 2024, Ballard has delivered 10MW of fuel cell engines to CPKC.

In 2020, CPKC announced its initiative to design and build North America’s first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive.

This locomotive uses a combination of fuel cells and batteries to power the electric traction motors and emits only water vapour, contributing to a cleaner environment.

The hydrogen locomotive programme began employing Ballard fuel cell modules in 2021. The modules deliver 1.2MW of electricity to power the locomotive.

The fuel cells complement battery technology to power the electric traction motors.

Ballard Power president and CEO Randy MacEwen stated: “We are thrilled with the opportunity to further develop our strategic relationship with CPKC to not only decarbonise their locomotive fleet, but also participate in the electrification of freight rail across North America.

“This order represents a step forward in CPKC’s decarbonisation vision and confidence in hydrogen fuel cells as a potential long-term replacement for diesel engines, providing environmental benefits along with long range, fast refuelling, heavy payloads and cold weather operation.”

Since 2022, CPKC has been testing prototype diesel freight locomotives retrofitted with hydrogen fuel cells, storage and battery packs.

In November 2024, CPKC and ATCO EnPower completed the construction of two hydrogen production and refuelling stations in Calgary and Edmonton, now operational under the hydrogen locomotive programme.

CPKC currently operates three hydrogen locomotives, demonstrating the viability of this sustainable technology in the freight rail market.