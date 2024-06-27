Polish rail operator Koleje Mazowieckie is modernising its fleet with a €750m ($802m) order for 50 FLIRT trains from Stadler, partially funded by the EU.
The framework agreement signed by the regional operator includes 18 years of maintenance for the new fleet and will see an initial batch of 25 trains delivered within 2 years.
Robert Stępień, general director of Koleje Mazowieckie, said: “As one of the most modern regional local government carriers, we strive to make modern vehicles our showcase, emphasizing the high quality of the transport services provided.
“We have had a good experience with the operation of Stadler vehicles and we are certain that the new trains will have an equally high or even higher standard.”
The trains will be built domestically at Stadler’s factory in Siedlce before their delivery for operations in the Masovia region, where Koleje Mazowieckie already operates a fleet of 71 FLIRT vehicles.
Funding for the order will be co-financed with EU funds within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for Poland framework, helping the local government-owned operator to launch new routes connecting to the country’s capital Warsaw.
The lightweight electrical multiple units will be fitted with ETCS Level 2 signalling equipment and have a capacity of 600 passengers per five-car unit.
Philipp Brunner, executive vice president of Central Europe at Stadler, said: “The new order from Koleje Mazowieckie brings added value to the region and the industry.
“Increased production at the Siedlce plant means continued development of the site in Poland as well as further orders for numerous local partners and suppliers.”
The FLIRT is Stadler’s best-selling model of train thanks to more than 2,600 sales, including recent orders from operators such as Switzerland’s SBB.
The manufacturer is also developing a hydrogen version of the EMU, the FLIRT H2, and set a record earlier this year for the longest journey completed by a passenger hydrogen train without refuelling.