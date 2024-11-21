Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and ATCO EnPower have concluded the construction of two hydrogen production and refuelling stations in Alberta, Canada.
The facilities, located in Calgary and Edmonton, are now a fully operational part of CPKC’s Hydrogen Locomotive Programme, which retrofits diesel locomotives with hydrogen fuel cells for emission-free operation.
ATCO EnPower, a division of Canadian Utilities, provided engineering, procurement, and construction services for the stations and will also manage their operation.
ATCO EnPower projects and operations executive vice president Mark Brown said: “We are proud to announce the completion of the two hydrogen production and refuelling stations for CPKC.
“This advancement marks significant progress in utilising hydrogen as a fuel source for commercial transportation and reflects ATCO EnPower’s commitment to building a sustainable future by providing innovative energy solutions for our customers.”
Each site features a 1MW electrolyser, compression, storage, and dispensing systems designed specifically for locomotive refuelling.
The Calgary station’s electrolyser is partially powered by renewable energy from CPKC’s 5MW solar power facility.
The two stations are expected to serve as a blueprint for future and related initiatives in the country.
CPKC aims to leverage hydrogen technology to provide a cleaner freight transportation system, with ATCO EnPower’s support.
CPKC operations technology assistant vice president Kyle Mulligan said: “These fuelling facilities are an important part of advancing the ongoing testing of our hydrogen locomotives and advancing the development of our industry-leading programme working toward a lower carbon transportation future.”
In 2023, CPKC introduced an enhanced carbon emissions calculator for its rail network across the US, Canada, and Mexico, allowing users to estimate greenhouse gas (GHG) savings compared to long-haul trucking.