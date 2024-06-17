Spain will invest the majority of its funding into projects to be completed by the end of the decade. Credit: Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

The Spanish Government is investing €2.24bn ($2.4bn) into rail infrastructure in the region of Asturias as part of the development of the EU’s multimodal Atlantic Corridor.

The rail infrastructure investment is part of Spain’s €2.8bn package for the corridor in Asturias, split between funding for EU projects to be completed before 2030 (€2.126bn) and projects under the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility for 2050 (€675m).

Marta Serrano, Spain’s secretary general of land transport, said: “The actions of the corridor are fundamental for the infrastructure of Asturias and the entire country.

“It is a strategic commitment of the ministry, which is mobilizing a large amount of European funds and the general budgets of the State to put this infrastructure into service and benefit citizens.”

The Atlantic Corridor is an international project being developed by the EU that will connect ports in the Iberian Peninsula to northern France and Germany with new rail links, including high-speed lines, and investments into road and port infrastructure.

The majority of funding for the project has been put towards developing rail infrastructure, with the EU specifically highlighting the need to invest in the cross-border connections between Portugal and Spain.

Spain’s latest package under the Atlantic Corridor Master Plan also includes €131.1m for the ports of Gijón and Avilés, €420m for the improvement of road links spanning 291km, and another €7m for Asturias Airport in Castrillón.

The investment continues Spain’s work to improve rail infrastructure, which has also recently included projects such as the 50km Pajares high-speed line which improved journey times across the Cantabrian Mountains between Madrid and Asturias.

This article has been updated with the correct byline.