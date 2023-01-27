The Green Line is an 18km transit system that links the existing Red and Blue LRT lines and four MAX BRT routes. Credit: Helena Werner from Pixabay.

A SNC-Lavalin-led consortium has secured the delivery partner contract for the City of Calgary’s Green Line light rail transit (LRT) system in Canada.

For the delivery of the LRT Project’s Phase 1 work, SNC-Lavalin’s technical and commercial know-how in complex megaprojects will be tapped.

The Green Line is an 18km transit system, which links the existing Red and Blue LRT lines and four MAX BRT routes.

In association with its partners, SNC-Lavalin will help the City execute project functions including construction and commercial management, technical support, as well as project controls.

SNC-Lavalin president and CEO Ian Edwards said: “As a leader in the field, we have extensive global experience acting as the Delivery Partner to various levels of governments on complex transportation projects.

“This project is also a continuation of a long tradition of excellence in the rail industry where we have deep expertise in the design, build, operation and maintenance of the integrated systems that are required to deliver smarter cities and better transportation, supporting our commitment to developing well-engineered and prosperous communities that perfectly align with our purpose.”

Earlier, SNC-Lavalin supported railway projects in the cities of Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa in Canada.

In November 2021, SNC-Lavalin was chosen by Network Rail to offer various commercial services.

These services, offered under a five-year framework agreement, include claims management, cost audit and assurance, strategic partnering , among others.

With offices across the world, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional service and project management company that was established in 1911.